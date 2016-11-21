Seth Rogen is alive and well, but Billy Eichner is giving him the chance to find out how people might respond if he weren’t.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s Billy on the Street, Eichner solemnly tells random passersby the news of Rogen’s unexpected (and completely made-up) passing — and as is usually the case with the high-energy, conflict-driven show, the results are predictably hilarious.

Over the course of several run-ins for the game Eichner has called “Death Rogen,” the Neighbors star poses as a cameraman for the show and gets a firsthand view of exactly how people might respond after his death. Those responses include one woman giving her review of his style of “stoner comedy” (not a fan!), another realizing she would actually experience physical distress at finding out he was gone and last but not least one Australian couple giving Rogen an open invitation into their bedroom.

The full clip above will air on Billy on the Street Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on truTV.