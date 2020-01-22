Billy Eichner Cast as Matt Drudge in American Crime Story Season About Bill Clinton Impeachment

American Crime Story: Impeachment has found its Matt Drudge.

American Horror Story alumnus Billy Eichner has been cast as the famed journalist and Drudge Report founder in the third installment of the FX anthology series, which will unravel the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky affair — the late ’90s scandal that captivated the nation and led to the president’s impeachment.

Deadline broke the news on Wednesday.

“Can finally share this with the world. Truly an honor to join @MsSarahPaulson, @BeanieFeldstein, Clive Owen and more in American Crime Story: Impeachment,” tweeted the Billy on the Street star, 41.

It was the Drudge Report that reported the affair in January 1998, thrusting the scandal into the mainstream media by revealing that Newsweek editors were sitting on a story about the president’s relationship with then-White House intern Lewinsky.

The cast also includes Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, a former U.S. civil servant whose secret tape recordings of her conversations with Lewinsky exposed the affair.

Image zoom Billy Eichner (left) and Matt Drudge Amy Sussman/Getty; Francesco Guidicini/Shutterstock

Lewinsky, 46, is a producer on the series, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

Written by Sarah Burgess, the show will explore “the overlooked dimensions of women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency,” FX previously said.

Burgess will also executive produce the show alongside Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuck, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexi Martin Woodall and Paulson.

A premiere date for American Crime Story: Impeachment — which will reportedly begin filming in March — has not yet been confirmed.