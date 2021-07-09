The Billy on the Street Host is also looking forward to shooting his popular series again soon, he tells PEOPLE

Billy Eichner Says His Best Billy on the Street Was with Michelle Obama: "The Whole Thing Was Wild'

Billy Eichner met former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2016 — and he's still not quite over it.

Eichner, 42, is a pioneer in street interviews thanks to his hit series, Billy on the Street, on which he asks celebrities and civilians crazy, funny and slightly obscure questions while they roam the streets of New York City.

For Eichner, who began the series 10 years ago, one of the memorable segments came when he had the opportunity to interview former First Lady Michelle Obama while her husband was in office.

"Big Bird was in it, and also Elena ... who's just a regular New Yorker that we occasionally have on the show," Eichner recalled on the July 9 episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "This is when the Obamas were in office, so she was the sitting First Lady of the United States. We couldn't run around on the street together, for obvious security reasons, [so] we shot it in a supermarket in D.C., but we made it like a Billy on the Street segment where we're running around ... and I'm shouting questions, and the whole thing."

this-is-us.jpg From left: Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Billy Eichner, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia

Hilarity, of course, ensued.

"That still blows me away, that she agreed to do that and that she was so game and so fun," he said. "She let it be spontaneous. We did not plan it, but at the same time, the Secret Service was standing right there. The whole thing was wild. She has stayed an acquaintance and part of my life and been so supportive. What can really top that? Not much."

With COVID-19 restrictions continuing to lift in New York City, Eichner said he's looking forward to going back outside and make more Billy on the Street magic.

"I'm socially awkward, even under normal circumstances, like many people," he said. "But honestly, I'm so excited to enter the world again and see people. That's mostly how I'm feeling. I want to have fun. I want to travel. I want to socialize."

To that end, he's partnered with non-alcoholic cocktail mixer line Neon Zebra to make returning to in-person interactions "as easy as shaking up a great cocktail," according to a release.

"It can be a little daunting to just see people," Eichner explained, "especially to go to a club again or something and it's so many people at once. Everyone's getting back to real life, getting out there again and also just trying to have fun and see their friends and have a good time. That's what this is all about."

He'll be doing some of that soon when he begins filming on Bros, one of the first gay rom-coms produced by a major film studio.

When he spoke to PEOPLE in March about the accomplishment, Eichner acknowledged that it's a big milestone, but added that more work needs to be done on diversity and inclusion in Hollywood.

"I look forward to making that movie and finding as many openly LGBT actors as possible in gay roles, in straight roles," he said. "We not only need to start supporting LGBT actors theoretically, but we actually need to start casting them, as well."