Billy Bush's Wife Sydney Davis Files for Divorce 10 Months After Their Separation: Report

Billy Bush‘s wife Sydney Davis has filed for divorce after months of separation.

Davis cited irreconcilable differences and asked for joint legal custody and primary physical custody of two of their children, according to TMZ.

She is also requesting spousal support, the outlet reported. The two have three children together: Josie, 19; Mary, 17; and Lillie, 13.

A rep for Bush did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The estranged couple married in April 1998 but announced their separation in September 2017 in a statement to PEOPLE: “After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Billy Bush and Sydney Davis John M. Heller/Getty

Bush’s lawyer, Marshall Grossman, also confirmed their separation to PEOPLE at the time, saying the two were “on a short-term break.”

Their split came nearly a year after Bush was abruptly fired from the Today show after a videotape was leaked to The Washington Post, in which then-Apprentice host Donald Trump bragged to Bush about groping women.

RELATED: Billy Bush Opens Up About Rebuilding His Life After the Trump Scandal Destroyed His Career

In January, Bush spoke to PEOPLE about the impact the scandal had on his career and marriage.

“I was ashamed and embarrassed,” he said at the time. “And then I went through stages of grieving because I lost my career. For a man, that’s the ultimate degradation.”

Billy Bush with Sydney Davis and daughters Josie, Mary and Lillie Billy Bush/Instagram

The release of the tapes completely blindsided him.

“I was a happy-go-lucky guy,” Bush said. “Everything is going great and I was like, ‘Hey, this is awesome!’ And then, kaboom.”

RELATED: Billy Bush and Wife Sydney Davis Separating After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage

Despite Bush and Davis struggling at the time, he remained hopeful that their marriage could “find its next leg” even after they experienced “difficulties” even before he began working at Today.

“We got married young and had our first child right away,” he said at the time. “We’re taking a step back. We get to explore and take our time. She’s been so awesome through everything. I love her very much.”