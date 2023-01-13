Billy Bush Says 'It Feels Awful' to Have Done One of Lisa Marie Presley's Final Interviews

Billy Bush is still in shock over Lisa Marie Presley's death.

"It feels awful," the Extra host tells PEOPLE of interviewing Lisa Marie at Tuesday's 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, less than 48 hours before her death.

"I feel my heart is very heavy for pretty much anyone in pain."

The only child of singer Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day for a possible cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Lisa Marie was at the Globes supporting the Baz Luhrmann-directed film Elvis. At the event, Austin Butler won best actor for his portrayal of her late father.

"[We were] just talking about her father, " Bush says of their interview. "And what characteristics of her father's that Austin Butler did get right... the singing, the glances, the look, the twinkle," Bush says.

Lisa Marie, who had her own singing career, faced heartbreak throughout her life, including her father's death when she was just 9 years old and then the death of her only son, Benjamin Keough, from suicide at 27.

"This is a woman who just encountered so much grief in her life," Bush says of Lisa Marie who leaves behind daughter Riley Keough, 33, and twins Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, 14. "It's just impossible to fathom."

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside her son at her father's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, a rep for daughter Riley told PEOPLE Friday.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.