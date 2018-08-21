Billy Bush Agrees to Pay Spousal Support, Asks for Joint Custody Amid Divorce: Report

Billy Bush is reportedly seeking joint custody of his two minor kids.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bush, 46, has agreed to pay spousal support to his estranged wife Sydney Davis, but wants joint legal and physical custody of their daughters Mary, 17, and Lillie 13. In her original filing, Davis reportedly asked for joint legal and primary physical custody of the girls. (The exes also share daughter Josie, 19.)

Davis filed for divorce in July, citing irreconcilable differences, TMZ reported at the time.

Bush and Davis, who wed in April 1998, announced their separation in September 2017 in a statement to PEOPLE: “After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Bush’s lawyer Marshall Grossman also confirmed their separation to PEOPLE at the time, saying the two were “on a short-term break.”

Their split came nearly a year after Bush was abruptly fired from the Today show after a videotape was leaked to The Washington Post, in which then-Apprentice host Donald Trump bragged to Bush about groping women.

In January, Bush opened up to PEOPLE about the impact the scandal had on his career and marriage, admitting the release of the tapes completely blindsided him.

“I was ashamed and embarrassed,” he said. “And then I went through stages of grieving because I lost my career. For a man, that’s the ultimate degradation.”

“I was a happy-go-lucky guy,” he added. “Everything is going great and I was like, ‘Hey, this is awesome!’ And then, kaboom.”

Despite Bush and Davis struggling at the time, he remained hopeful that their marriage could “find its next leg,” even though he said they had experienced “difficulties” long before he began working at Today.

“We got married young and had our first child right away,” he said at the time. “We’re taking a step back. We get to explore and take our time. She’s been so awesome through everything. I love her very much.”