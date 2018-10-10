Billy Bush Reflects His Life on the 2 Year Anniversary of the Trump Tape Scandal

In 2016, a conversation between Donald Trump and former Access Hollywood co-host Billy Bush was leaked to the public.

On the tape, recorded in 2005, the then-Apprentice star bragged to Bush about groping women. Not only did the tape cause a country-wide uproar, but it led to Bush, then a star at the Today show, being abruptly fired. Trump, however, went on to become president.

Now, two years later, Bush is reflecting on how much his life has changed since his conversation with Trump was brought to light.

“My life went from order to chaos in a dramatic instant. I accounted for my small part, while the President and my employer walked away and still haven’t accounted for their actions,” Bush captioned an Instagram, which shows him on the Today show dressed in “man spanx” right before the tape was leaked.

“These past couple years have been character building to say the least – anxiety attacks, fits of rage, feelings of betrayal and abandonment – and I have concluded that I am NOT extraordinary. Terrible things can happen at any moment to ANYONE.”

“On the positive side, I feel grateful to know adversity as intimately as I do, and to have developed more empathy, humility and resilience. And to know you can laugh even in the darkest hour is a blessing. Especially at yourself,” Bush continued.

“I am grateful to God and my family for true love and support, and to all of you for your kindness.”

“I have an idea. Let’s stop tolerating this escalating war on flaws and the obliteration of people for things we all do. It’s fueled by an activist media and (anti) social media and it’s barbaric. We are humans and thus fallible. Let’s take better care of each other.”

“Photo: Oct 7, 2016 at Today Show before chaos struck. @hodakotb and producers dressed me in man spanx. I remember us all hysterically laughing. I still wear them. Shhh,” Bush concluded.

In January, Bush opened up about how he’s trying to rebuild his life and what it felt like to be a part of such a huge scandal.

“I was ashamed and embarrassed,” Bush told PEOPLE. “And then I went through stages of grieving because I lost my career. For a man, that’s the ultimate degradation.”

Following his firing from the Today show, Bush and his wife Sydney separated after 19 years of marriage. The couple share three daughters.

“I have done so much self-help work,” says the former host. He’s also taken ownership of his role in the controversy. “There is a term for what I did,” says Bush. “It’s called bystander abuse. It says by not doing anything you are endorsing the moment. I have to live with that.”

And the father of three says his perspective has shifted, especially given the current #MeToo movement.

“I have three daughters,” Bush says. “They are going to be in the workplace one day. I want them to be paid equally, I want them to be treated well and when they walk out of a room I don’t want to ever hear anyone talking behind their back in a degrading way.”