Billy Bush Heard Making Sexual Comment About Kendall Jenner in Leaked Tape

The comment comes more than six years after the hot mic'd conversation he had with Donald Trump surfaced

Published on January 6, 2023 08:41 PM
TV Host Billy Bush visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on October 02, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); Kendall Jenner attends 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Billy Bush Kendall Jenner. Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Billy Bush has been heard making a sexual comment about reality TV star Kendall Jenner in new leaked audio from the set of Extra.

The 51-year-old host was standing in front of a wall screen that showed photos of different female celebrities dressed in Halloween costumes, according to the Daily Beast, which obtained the audio.

In the middle of the collage of celebrities is Jenner, 27, dressed as Jesse, the main female character in the Toy Story movie franchise. In the recording, Bush asks the people in the room for the name of the character. After someone tells him, he responds.

"Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies," Bush said to the crew in the room, making a crude joke about the other lead character, Woody, and getting laughter in response.

A rep for Bush did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Telepictures defended the host saying it was edgy banter part of the creative process.

"As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show's creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter," said a rep from Telepictures, the show's production company, in a statement to PEOPLE.

"In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television," the statement ends.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Billy Bush attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Billy Bush. Frazer Harrison/Getty

The comment about Jenner comes more than six years after the hot mic'd conversation he had with Donald Trump surfaced.

In October 2016, Bush was fired from the Today show after a 2005 videotape was leaked to The Washington Post, in which then-Apprentice host Trump bragged to Bush about groping women — lewd comments that Bush was recorded laughing at.

While Trump went on to become president, Bush struggled to find work for some time and his marriage of more than two decades also crumbled.

Bush later publicly acknowledged the harm he did, telling PEOPLE in 2018, he has to live with what he did that day.

RELATED VIDEO: Billy Bush to Anchor Extra Extra, His First Hosting Gig Since the Trump Tape Scandal

"There is a term for what I did," Bush told PEOPLE. "It's called bystander abuse. It says by not doing anything you are endorsing the moment. I have to live with that."

"I was ashamed and embarrassed," he said. "And then I went through stages of grieving because I lost my career. For a man, that's the ultimate degradation."

Bush did find work again, joining Fox's Extra as host in 2019.

