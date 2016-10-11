Controversy has swirled around Billy Bush after footage from 2005 showed him making lewd comments about women with now-Presidential nominee Donald Trump

Billy Bush‘s future with Today is expected to become clearer any moment now.

An impending announcement surrounding Bush’s fate at NBC was confirmed by Entertainment WeeklyTuesday after various outlets reported that Bush was in the midst of negotiating his exit from the morning show, where he began work earlier this year.

Bush has been been beset by controversy in the four days after footage surfaced that showed him joining now-Presidential nominee Donald Trump in making lewd comments about TV personality Nancy O’Dell and actress Arianne Zucker aboard an Access Hollywood bus in 2005.

On Friday, hours after The Washington Post published newly discovered tape of Trump and Bush making sexual comments about O’Dell and the Days of Our Lives star, the former Access Hollywood anchor issued an apology.

“Obviously I’m embarrassed and ashamed,” said Bush, 44. “It’s no excuse, but this happened 11 years ago – I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I’m very sorry.”