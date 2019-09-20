Billy Bush Finalizes Divorce from Sydney Davis After 21 Years of Marriage

Billy Bush‘s divorce has been finalized.

More than a year after the Extra Extra host’s wife Sydney Davis filed for divorce, the couple is officially divorced, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Thursday, Bush, 47, and Davis were restored to the status of single persons as their divorce judgement and settlement was signed off on.

Provisions related to spousal support, child support and child custody were contained in the couple’s “Further Stipulated Judgment,” which was not filed at the time “due to the parties’ mutual desire to maintain her and his respective rights to financial and personal privacy,” according to the documents.

In July 2018, Davis filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and asked for joint legal custody and primary physical custody of two of their children, according to TMZ.

Bush and Davis have three children together, daughters Josie, 21, Mary, 18, and Lillie, 14.

The couple, who wed in April 1998, announced their separation in September 2017 in a statement to PEOPLE via their rep: “After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Bush’s lawyer, Marshall Grossman, also confirmed their separation to PEOPLE at the time, saying the two were “on a short-term break.”

Their split came nearly a year after Bush was abruptly fired from the Today show after a videotape was leaked to The Washington Post, in which then-Apprentice host Donald Trump bragged to Bush about groping women.

Bush spoke to PEOPLE in January 2018 about the impact the scandal had on his career and marriage.

“I was ashamed and embarrassed,” he said at the time. “And then I went through stages of grieving because I lost my career. For a man, that’s the ultimate degradation.”

According to Bush, the release of the tapes completely blindsided him. “I was a happy-go-lucky guy,” he said. “Everything is going great and I was like, ‘Hey, this is awesome!’ And then, kaboom.”

Despite Bush and Davis struggling at the time, he remained hopeful that their marriage could “find its next leg.”

“We got married young and had our first child right away,” he said at the time. “We’re taking a step back. We get to explore and take our time. She’s been so awesome through everything. I love her very much.”

Earlier this month, Bush returned to television in his first hosting gig since the Trump tape scandal. The veteran TV personality is now the host of Extra Extra, a new iteration of the current syndicated entertainment show, featuring a modernized set and in-depth look at topics including pop culture, sports and politics.

And in the time since his last regular TV gig, Bush said he’s changed.

“I fell completely apart,” he told PEOPLE in May, referencing his firing. “I’ve been through resentment and anger and being inconsolable. But then I realized I had an opportunity to put one foot in front of the other and get going.”