'Leader of the Pack' Billy Brown Honored in First Look at Alaskan Bush People Special Tribute

Three weeks after Billy Brown's sudden death, the family is paying tribute to their patriarch on Alaskan Bush People.

In an exclusive first look at Discovery Channel's all-new special, The Legacy of Billy Brown, the Browns look back on their most memorable moments with Billy, reflect on his sense of adventure and love for the Wolfpack, and share what they'll miss most about their late father.

"On this episode of Alaskan Bush People, the extraordinary life of Billy Brown — a father, a husband, and the leader of the Pack," a voiceover begins. "Through never-before-seen interviews and moments with Billy, the family reflects on their patriarch, a man guided by his faith and a thrill for adventure. He is the heart and soul of the Wolfpack."

The clip transitions into special testimonies from the Brown children on the loss of their dad. Billy was father to daughters Rain and Snowbird, as well as sons Bear, Matt, Bam Bam, Gabe and Noah.

"The thing I'll remember the most about dad was his dream," Noah says in the clip.

"I will greatly miss the time we had," adds Bear.

The special will feature never-before-seen footage of Billy speaking to the bush legacy he was driven to establish, fueled by faith and his deep adoration for his family.

Billy died on Feb. 7 after suffering a seizure. He was 68.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," Bear wrote on his private Instagram account alongside a photo of his parents, Billy and Ami Brown. "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed."

"He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well," he continued. "We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time. God Bless Everyone!"

Billy had starred on the Discovery reality series alongside his family since 2014.

"We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown's sudden passing," a spokesperson for Discovery said in a statement to PEOPLE earlier this month. "He has been part of the Discovery family for years — a trailblazer, a lovely man and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss."