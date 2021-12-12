The 1883 star tells PEOPLE that he isn't ruling out dabbling in more TV series moving forward following the Yellowstone prequel

Billy Bob Thornton Says He Plans to 'Strike a Balance Between Movies, TV, and Music' After 1883

(L-R) Billy Bob Thornton, Faith Hill, Isabel May and Tim McGraw attend the world premiere of "1883" at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Throughout his celebrated career, Billy Bob Thornton has mainly stuck to movies, but he isn't ruling out dabbling in more TV series.

Not only has he starred in Amazon Prime's Goliath and Fargo on FX, the 66-year-old also has a role in the Paramount+ series 1883, the Yellowstone prequel that had its global premiere at the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday.

"I think I'll probably try to strike a balance between music, movies, and TV," he told PEOPLE. "I mean, you know, if you can do one each, each year, if I can make a record and go on tour, if I can make one movie and one TV thing, that that seems pretty good, you know? ... And I've got kids to take care of, so you know, why not?"

Thornton added, "These days, the streaming shows and things like 1883 are so much like movies. I mean, they're cinematic and you can develop a story over a period of episodes, so I'm all for it. I think it's kind of the future in a lot of ways."

In 1883, Thornton plays Marshal Jim Courtright, a no-nonsense officer who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.

Billy Bob Thornton attends the world premiere of "1883" at the Encore Beach Club at Encore Las Vegas on December 11, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

"That's kind of the way it was in the Old West. One of the things about the Old West is a lot of guys who were marshals or sheriffs or something had at one point been gunslingers or outlaws," Thornton said. "So there was a very thin line between a bad guy and a good guy, and a lot of times they would wanna hire a bad guy as the sheriff because they knew he knows how to do it."

The Boxmasters vocalist's role was actually written specifically for him — and he couldn't turn down the chance to work with his friends Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. He also loved created Taylor Sheridan's writing.

"Like I said, I believe shows like this are what people want to watch now," Thornton said, "because they want to invest themselves in something that takes some time to see."