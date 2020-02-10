Billions Season 5 Trailer Drops, Teasing Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll Characters

“People like us must destroy people like him…”

With the return of Billions just three months away, Showtime has dropped an exciting first teaser trailer for season 5.

And in it, we get our first look at new characters played by Julianna Margulies and Corey Stoll.

Stoll’s character, business titan Michael Prince, appears to be at odds with Axe (Damian Lewis) as he declares, “When I compete, I’m gonna win.”

And it looks like Axe and Chuck’s (Paul Giamatti) alliance may be on even shakier ground than where we left off, as Axe threateningly reminds him, “I want you to remember that when we weren’t friends, the world was a very uncomfortable place.”

“He wants to be friends, so we’ll be friends, right up until the moment we drop him,” Chuck says later.

“I guess it’s war,” notes Chuck’s wife (though maybe soon ex-wife?) Wendy (Maggie Siff).

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the show stars Giamatti and Lewis in a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance. Giamatti, 52, plays shrewd, savvy U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades, and Lewis, 48, plays ambitious hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod.

Siff, 45, plays Chuck’s wife Wendy Rhoades, a powerful psychiatrist, Asia Kate Dillon is Taylor Mason, a protege turned foe turned colleague of Axe’s, and David Costabile plays Mike “Wags” Wagner, Axe’s right-hand man and the COO of Axe Capital.

Image zoom Marc Hom/SHOWTIME

Season 4 saw longtime enemies Chuck and Bobby come together to form a shaky but effective alliance, though the twist-filled finale in June once again pitted them against each other.

“When we thought of bringing them together, we didn’t know exactly when they would start to be at odds again,” co-creator Levien told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “But we just knew two men with these qualities, this alpha-dog mentality, that a peace and alliance could never last forever.”

The upcoming season will further throw Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon), a young, gender non-binary intern at Axe Capital, into the mix.

“What you get with Taylor is someone who is as smart, clear-eyed, lucid as the other two, and every bit as good at game theory and understanding power dynamics, with a different emotional toolkit than them,” Koppelman told EW. “So it makes Taylor an incredibly formidable opponent.”

Joining the cast for season 5 are The Good Wife‘s Margulies, former House of Cards star Stoll and Captain America‘s Frank Grillo, per Deadline.

Billions season 5 premieres May 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.