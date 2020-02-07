Billie Lourd Plays Late Grandma Debbie Reynolds' Character's Granddaughter on Will & Grace

Billie Lourd's real-life grandmother, the legendary Debbie Reynolds, died in December 2016
Thursday night’s episode of Will & Grace was an emotional one for fans.
Billie Lourd made a touching appearance on the NBC comedy to pay tribute to her grandmother, the late Debbie Reynolds. The legendary actress — who died at 84 in December 2016, one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher — was a regular on the original sitcom as Grace Adler’s (Debra Messing) mom Bobbi.
Lourd, 27, played Fiona, Bobbi’s granddaughter and Grace’s niece —and needless to say, viewers were incredibly moved.
“Having Billie Lourd playing Grace’s niece, and Debbie Reynolds’ granddaughter, was inspired,” one fan tweeted.
“The fact that debbie reynolds’ real life granddaughter is playing her tv granddaughter. THE POWER,” another tweeted.
“Welcome to the family, Ms Billie Lourd,” yet another wrote. “Your grandma Debbie Reynolds & your Mom Carrie Fisher is watching over you from their heavenly TV screens in the skies & beaming with pride. Will and Grace. Forever in my heart.”
Ahead of the episode, Lourd teased the part on Instagram with photos of herself on set.
“Tune in to #WillandGrace tonight at 9/8c to watch this lil Lourd become an Adler!!!” she wrote.
Will & Grace airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.