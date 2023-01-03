Billie Eilish Recreates a Beloved Scene from 'The Office' — Playing a Very Surprising Character

Billie Eilish really is a superfan of The Office!

In an exclusive First Listen to the next episode of Earwolf's Office Ladies podcast co-hosted by former costars and real-life friends Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer, the "Happier than Ever" singer channels Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) in "the first-ever party planning committee" scene from season 1 of the show.

"Oh yeah, I know this scene quite well," says Eilish, who once claimed to have watched the entire series 14 times.

"Well for decorations, maybe we could do… No, that's stupid, forget it," says Eilish, 21, as the often bashful and self-defeating Phyllis.

After floating the idea of streamers, she gives up: "But that's dumb, everybody has streamers, never mind."

After Fischer-as-Pam agrees they should have green streamers, Kinsey deadpans a classic Angela line: "I think green is kind of whorish."

The trio break characters and then break into cheers before Fischer tells Eilish, "You're officially in the PPC [party planning committee]!"

Eilish told stars Steve Carell and Brian Baumgartner on An Oral History of The Office podcast in 2020 that her love of The Office began when she started watching the hit series as a tween.

"Every time I watch it, I understand something new, because I started at [age] 12," she said at the time.

She added, "And honestly, if you asked my parents, this makes me sound so stupid, but the most of the things that I know are because of The Office."

Eilish added that watching the series has become a coping mechanism that takes her "away from the reality of my life. It's a safe space."

In 2019, the singer even sampled dialogue from season 7 from the show in her song "My Strange Addiction."

Her enthusiasm for the series also had another unintended consequence: Carell said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that year that he gained "definite credibility" with his kids after Eilish included The Office dialogue in the song.