The Sinner's Bill Pullman Reveals the Secret to His Happy 33-Year Marriage with Tamara Hurwitz

After more than three decades of marriage, Bill Pullman has learned the secret to his healthy and lasting relationship with wife Tamara Hurwitz.

“I think it’s putting our hands in the dirt; it’s parallel play of digging and planting. We spend a lot of time outdoors together. A lot of time at the ranch, so we enjoy those similar things,” Pullman, 66, tells PEOPLE. “It’s helped keeping in tune with each other.”

Pullman and Hurwitz met 40 years ago and tied the knot in 1987. They now share three adult children: daughter Maesa and sons Lewis and Jack.

“We met 40 years ago,” Pullman says. “It’s been a good, long epic with three kids that are all doing well, and everybody’s tight.”

Jan. 3 marked the couple’s 33rd anniversary, and they celebrated by trying out a new “charming” restaurant in Los Angeles.

“It was very good. We got out to a place that we had never gone to before that’s in the L.A. area, but it’s out in Tujunga and there’s a great restaurant that overlooks this kind of big expanse of the San Gabriel Mountains without any lights on from all the houses. You can look into the San Gabriel forest,” Pullman says. “Right around the corner, as we know in L.A., you can find something special and charming.”

Though Pullman is currently starring in USA’s The Sinner as Detective Harry Ambrose, he’s worked in the industry for decades, with notable roles in Independence Day, Casper and While You Were Sleeping.

And while his and Hurwitz’s primary residence is in Los Angeles, spending time in Montana, where he jointly owns a ranch, has helped keep him grounded.

“Everybody goes about it in a different way and I guess I can isolate pretty successfully up in the country … up in Montana, where I’ve [had] a ranch for 29 years with my brother,” says Pullman, who also notes that he spends time on his orchard in L.A.

He adds: “And I think being around the homefront as much as I can has been helpful.”