Bill Nye Is Married! The Science Guy Star Weds Journalist Liza Mundy

The Washington, D.C., native has said "I do" to best-selling author Liza Mundy

Bill Nye has found the woman he'll have chemistry with for the rest of his life!

PEOPLE can exclusively share that the beloved Science Guy married journalist and author Liza Mundy late last month at the Castle Building's Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

Naturally, the couple's connection was forged over their shared love of learning and storytelling.

Mundy, a former Washington Post reporter and New York Times best-selling author, mentioned Nye's cryptanalyst mother Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye in her book Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II.

When Nye got word of the book, he wrote an email to Mundy, and the rest, as they say, is history.

On the couple's special day, Star Trek star Robert Picardo (who played The Doctor across the franchise) served as officiant.

The pair wrote their own vows, which a source described as "equal parts moving and comical."

Nye, 66, wore cufflinks with small blue stones in the center that belonged to his father.

Mundy, 61, wore a classic satin sleeveless gown with a mermaid hemline and a jeweled belt at the waist that shimmered against her colorful bouquet.

Mundy's daughter, Anna, was among those toasting the couple. Nye's brother, Darby, and his school friend of more than more than 50 years, Brian, also shared words of support and congratulations.

The bride slipped into sparkling sneakers at the reception as she and her new husband took shared their first dance to R&B legend Sam Cooke's rendition of "What a Wonderful World."