Bill Maher Tests Positive for COVID Causing Real Time's Episode This Week to Be Canceled

Bill Maher has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Real Time with Bill Maher host, 65, tested positive during the show's routine weekly testing, according to a statement shared by the series' Twitter account Thursday.

Maher is asymptomatic and "feels fine," the statement said, as he is already "fully vaccinated."

"The Friday, May 14th taping of Real Time with Bill Maher has been cancelled," the statement said. "Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine."

"Real Time production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time," the statement said.

Friday's show — which had been scheduled to include Neil deGrasse Tyson and Dan Carlin, the host of the Hardcore History podcast, according to Variety — "will be rescheduled at a later date."

Real Time tapes in Los Angeles, which entered the yellow tier of its phased reopening last week, prompting an ease in COVID-19-related restrictions.

Later on Thursday, Maher thanked his fans for wishing him well, and expressed disappointment at having to cancel Friday's show.

"Thanks to all wishing me get well - hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it!" he wrote in a tweet. "Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point."