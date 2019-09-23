Bill Hader Pokes Fun at Barry Co-Creator in Emmy Win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Laughs led to hardware for Bill Hader during Sunday night’s Emmy Awards!

Hader won the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his work as Barry Berkman on Barry.

Though it was Hader’s big moment, he used his time on stage to praise — and poke fun at — his co-creator, Alec Berg, for helping him direct the HBO series, offering honest feedback and “molding his performance” as an actor.

“I get asked a lot for the show, ‘How do you direct yourself?’ and I said, ‘There’s a lot of great directors on the show,'” Hader, 41, began his speech. “But the person I usually go to is my friend and co-creator Alec Berg.”

“And usually after every take, I’ll go over to Alec and say, ‘What do you think?’ and I usually get one of two responses. It’s either, ‘Yeah, we should move on’ or ‘Eh, we should go again.'”

Image zoom Bill Hader Fox

“So I want to thank you for molding my performance and I don’t know where I would be without you,” Hader sweetly added. “Love you, man.”

His fellow nominees included Anthony Anderson for black-ish, Don Cheadle for Black Monday, Ted Danson for The Good Place, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method and Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek.

This is Hader’s third win and 20th nomination. The actor, who also serves as a creative consultant and producer on HBO’s Barry, won in the same category last year. He earned his first Emmy in 2009 for outstanding animated program for his work on South Park.

Hader received four nominations for Barry this year, including for writing, directing and producing. He was also nominated for outstanding variety sketch series as a producer for Documentary Now!

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.