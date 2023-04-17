Bill Hader Says His Girlfriend Helped Him Realize He Should Take His First Vacation in 10 Years

Bill Hader is ready to take a break.

The Barry star he hasn't taken time off in a really long time, he told PEOPLE at Sunday's season 4 red carpet premiere.

"I need to take a vacation," admitted the Saturday Night Live alum, 44. "Yeah. Yeah. I need to take a vacation."

When pressed about the length of his future trip, he said he didn't know, but he is aware that it's been a decade since he's had some down time.

"My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go," he said, without sharing his girlfriend's name or their destination of choice.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Hader, who's already an executive producer and co-creator of Barry, added to his plate this year by directing all eight episodes of its final run.

The feat was hardly lost on his costars Henry Winkler and Sarah Goldberg, who both said Hader brought a "cinematic" quality to the series' already frenetic action and absurdly comedic scenes.

"Well, when he said he was going to direct all eight, we thought he was insane," Goldberg, 37, told PEOPLE. "Such a huge amount of work, and he really pulled it off. I mean, he had a really strong vision for what he wanted to do this season. It was a very ambitious, cinematic vision, and he was so kind of organized with his thoughts and ideas and kind of brought it every single day."

Winkler, 77, agreed and added: "This is where Bill wanted to be. Saturday Night Live was a deviation from his dream and I watched him from the very first season to now. He is the creator, producer, writer, actor and now director of all of them. Not a ripple in the water. Not a moment where you think, 'Oh my God, he's stressed.' I'm stressed. Oh my Lord."

And as Hader found his way to doing what he loves, he admitted that his stint embodying Stefon and other memorable characters on SNL for eight years was only part of his career journey.

"Oh, man. Yeah, it was hard," he said. "So you just write. You know, I was writing all the time and writing scripts ... you know, making mistakes, learning, showing it to people, and I was very lucky that I was able to go to places like Pixar or South Park or places like that and do it. You know, it was very nice."

Barry airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.