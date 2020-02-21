Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson 'Spend a Lot of Time Together,' Source Says: It Seems 'Serious'

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are going strong.

A source tells PEOPLE that the Barry star and The O.C. alumna are getting more serious as a couple.

“They spend a lot of time together and it seems like a serious relationship,” the source says. “They were in L.A. over the Valentine’s Day weekend. On Sunday, they enjoyed a getaway to the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach.”

“It seems like a fun relationship,” the source says, adding that Bilson, 38, “always seems entertained,” around Hader, 41.

“She won’t stop laughing when she’s with Bill,” the source continues. “He is very sweet and considerate to her. Quick to open doors and acts very attentive.”

Hader and Bilson publicly confirmed their relationship when they attended the Golden Globe Awards together on Jan. 4, holding hands as they made their way down the red carpet.

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted grabbing coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma in December.

According to TMZ, the Saturday Night Live alum held Bilson’s hand during the outing, which his family members also reportedly took part in.

The pair previously starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Maggie Carey, the film’s director, was married to Hader from 2006-2018. They share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 5, Harper, 7, and Hannah Kathryn, 10.

Bilson, meanwhile, split from actor Hayden Christensen in 2017 after nearly a decade together. The exes share 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose.