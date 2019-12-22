Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Spark Dating Rumors After Their Coffee Date in His Hometown

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are fueling dating rumors after they were spotted grabbing coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, the Barry star, 41, can be seen with the former The O.C. actress, 38, who was close behind him. Hader wore a black sweatshirt, blue jean jacket, gray jeans, and a black hoodie as he clutched coffee in his hand while Bilson opted for a gray shirt, jacket, and blue jeans while also holding a cup of coffee.

The outlet claimed the Saturday Night Live alum was holding Bilson’s hand during the outing, which his family members also reportedly took part in.

Reps for Hader and Bilson did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The pair previously starred together in the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. Maggie Carey, the film’s director, was married to Hader from 2006-2018. They share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 5, Harper, 7, and Hannah Kathryn, 10.

Meanwhile, Bilson split from actor Hayden Christensen in 2017 after nearly a decade together. The exes share 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose.

RELATED: Bill Hader Cries After Revealing Why He Only Saw His Kids a ‘Total of Five Days All Summer‘

Image zoom Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In July, Bilson was linked to The Bachelor alum Nick Viall after she appeared on his podcast, The Viall Files. At the time, the two shared photos of each other on Instagram.

“Will we choose to forgo our individual rooms…,” Viall, 39, joked in his caption, which led Bilson to make a joke of her own in the comments: “He slid into her…dms #sheaccepted.”

Fans previously made note of the two’s flirty social media exchanges. Viall regularly wrote coy comments on Bilson’s posts, leading fans to believe that the reality star and the actress may be more than just friends.

Viall, who was previously engaged to Bachelor season 21 winner Vanessa Grimaldi, later told PEOPLE that he is “not really defining any relationships these days.”

“But I do think she has a great Instagram and it is very easy to comment on her content,” he added.

RELATED: Nick Viall Confirms He ‘Hung Out’ with Rachel Bilson at Dinner: ‘Her Friends Were There Too’

Image zoom Nick and Rache Presley Ann/Getty; Jesse Grant/Getty

On an episode of the LadyGang Network podcast, Brad Behavior, in November, Viall joined host Brad Goreski and elaborated more on his rumored relationship with Bilson.

“Where you having dinner with her?” the celebrity stylist asked Viall.

“Yeah. We hung out, and her friends were there too … a bunch of people,” Viall responded, admitting to Goreski that the photo was of the pair getting dinner together.