Bill Hader and Ali Wong Have Rekindled Their Relationship After Brief Split

The Barry actor recently told PEOPLE he and the Beef star discussed taking some time away from work: "She brought it up that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go"

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 18, 2023 12:41 PM
Bill Hader and Ali Wong
Photo: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic, Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty

No Beef here — quite the opposite, actually: Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again.

PEOPLE confirms that the Barry creator, 44, and the Always Be My Maybe star, 40, have reconnected after briefly dating in the fall.

At the season 4 premiere of Barry in Los Angeles on Sunday, Hader told PEOPLE that his latest love had convinced him to make time for a much-needed getaway.

"My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go," the Saturday Night Live alum said without naming Wong.

Bill Hader
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Hader told Collider he recently went with her to Wong's hometown of San Francisco, but quipped "that doesn't really count."

In April 2022, a representative for Wong confirmed to PEOPLE that the Hard Knock Wife standup and husband Justin Hakuta were divorcing after eight years of marriage. At the time, a source called the split "amicable" and said the pair, who share daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5, "will continue to co-parent lovingly."

RELATED VIDEO: Ali Wong And Husband Justin Hakuta Are Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

Last month, Wong told The Hollywood Reporter she and entrepreneur Hakuta, 40, remained close.

"We're really, really close; we're best friends," Wong said. "We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce."

Hader has most recently been linked to his Noelle costar Anna Kendrick, whom he dated for nearly two years. They'd been quietly seeing each other for more than one year before news of their relationship broke in January 2022.

"They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

Noelle
Disney+

Hader and the Pitch Perfect star, 37, split in June 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before that, the comedic actor dated The O.C. alum Rachel Bilson. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes and broke up six month later. After Bilson and Hader split, the actress went on her podcast Broad Ideas and joked she missed his "big d---."

Related Articles
https://twitter.com/RicardFoye/status/1648035391482785792 Ricard Foyé @RicardFoye Telling my kids that baba & daddy are separating will always hurt. We had a great run. So much love, two beautiful babies & two angel babies. You’re my best friend. Our first family trip as just friends proved even more that we’re still soulmates, just in a different way.
'Survivor' Alum Ricard Foyé and Husband Andy Separate: 'Still Soulmates, Just in a Different Way'
Harry Styles; James Corden, Will Ferrell
Harry Styles and Will Ferrell Will Guest on James Corden's Final Episode of 'The Late Late Show'
90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, Lidia Scott
'The Family Chantel' 's Lidia Has a New Man on '90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise' — but His Dog Comes First
J. Smith-Cameron Jokingly Roasts Succession Costar Kieran Culkin by Calling Brother Rory ‘the NICE Culkin’
J. Smith-Cameron Jokingly Roasts 'Succession' Costar Kieran Culkin by Calling Brother Rory 'the NICE Culkin'
chris kattan engagement
Chris Kattan Is Engaged to Girlfriend Maria Libri: 'Life Gives You Gifts When You're Not Looking' (Exclusive)
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021
Paris Hilton Credits 'Bubble Baths Every Night' for Her Spark with Husband Carter Reum: 'Such Good Lovers'
Bill Hader attends HBO's original series "Barry" Los Angeles Season 4 Premiere at Hollywood Forever on April 16, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); CAROL BURNETT: 90 YEARS OF LAUGHTER + LOVE -- Pictured: Carol Burnett -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)
Bill Hader Says Carol Burnett Emailed to Tell Him They're Cousins: 'It's Been Really Exciting'
Joy-Anna Duggar Says Her 'Hormones Have Been Insane' As She Prepares to Welcome Third Child
Joy-Anna Duggar Says Her 'Hormones Have Been Insane' as She Prepares to Welcome Third Child
Henry Winkler attends Los Angeles Season 4 premiere of HBO original series "BARRY" at Hollywood Forever on April 16, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Henry Winkler on Career Longevity at 77: 'I Will Stop When I Have to Stop'
Kyle Abrams and Tania Leanos
'Love Is Blind' Season 2's Kyle Abrams Is Engaged to Girlfriend Tania Deleanos
Ariana Madix attends the CELSIUS Oasis Vibe House
Ariana Madix Is 'Single and Having Fun' — Including Canoodling at Coachella — After Split from Tom Sandoval
Bill Hader attends the Los Angeles Season 4 Premiere of the HBO Original Series "BARRY" at Hollywood Forever on April 16, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Bill Hader Says His Girlfriend Helped Him Realize He Should Take His First Vacation in 10 Years
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Seen Together at Coachella: 'They Looked Very Cozy,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Inspired Him to Want Marriage, Kids: 'I Was Just Not Ready'
Love is Blind Season 4
'Love Is Blind' : Jackie and Josh Give Relationship Update as Marshall Feels 'Slighted' They Skipped Reunion
Love is Blind Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Would Have Said 'Yes' to Marrying Paul: 'I Needed to Know He Did It For Him'