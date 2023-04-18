Bill Hader and Ali Wong Have Rekindled Their Relationship After Brief Split

No Beef here — quite the opposite, actually: Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again.

PEOPLE confirms that the Barry creator, 44, and the Always Be My Maybe star, 40, have reconnected after briefly dating in the fall.

At the season 4 premiere of Barry in Los Angeles on Sunday, Hader told PEOPLE that his latest love had convinced him to make time for a much-needed getaway.

"My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go," the Saturday Night Live alum said without naming Wong.

Hader told Collider he recently went with her to Wong's hometown of San Francisco, but quipped "that doesn't really count."

In April 2022, a representative for Wong confirmed to PEOPLE that the Hard Knock Wife standup and husband Justin Hakuta were divorcing after eight years of marriage. At the time, a source called the split "amicable" and said the pair, who share daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5, "will continue to co-parent lovingly."

Last month, Wong told The Hollywood Reporter she and entrepreneur Hakuta, 40, remained close.

"We're really, really close; we're best friends," Wong said. "We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce."

Hader has most recently been linked to his Noelle costar Anna Kendrick, whom he dated for nearly two years. They'd been quietly seeing each other for more than one year before news of their relationship broke in January 2022.

"They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

Hader and the Pitch Perfect star, 37, split in June 2022.

Before that, the comedic actor dated The O.C. alum Rachel Bilson. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes and broke up six month later. After Bilson and Hader split, the actress went on her podcast Broad Ideas and joked she missed his "big d---."