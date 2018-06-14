Bill Cosby's Wife Camille Is Not Leaving Him: Rep Insists There Are 'No Issues in the Marriage'

Bill Cosby and his wife of 54 years, Camille Cosby, are not divorcing, according to his rep.

Andrew Wyatt tells PEOPLE that the Radar Online report that the two are headed for a split — and that Camille has moved out of the Philadelphia home where the convicted comedian remains on house arrest — is a “ridiculous story from an egregious publication.”

“The accusations they have made in their tabloid are absolutely false,” says Wyatt. “Mrs. and Mr. Cosby are not getting divorced and she’s with him in the Philadelphia home as we speak.”

“No issues in the marriage, no issues with the children,” continues Wyatt. “These children are grown women in their 40s and 50s. These are not kids. These are not little kids running away from their father.”

“It’s amazing how people can make things up,” adds Wyatt, who says Radar Online never reached out to him for comment ahead of publishing its story Wednesday.

Cosby, 80, and Camille, 74, wed in January 1954. They share daughters Erika, 53, Erinn, 51, and Evin, 41. (Son Ennis died at age 27 after being fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in January 1997; daughter Ensa died at age 44 from renal disease on Feb. 23, 2018.)

On April 26, the comedian was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in January 2004 — marking the first high-profile criminal conviction of the #MeToo era.

He was convicted on three charges of aggravated indecent assault: penetration with lack of consent, penetration while unconscious and penetration after administrating an intoxicant. Each carries a prison sentence of 10 years, though the sentences could be served concurrently. His sentencing date has been set for Sept. 24 and 25.

Cosby did not testify during his trial and has long denied Constand’s account — as well as similar claims by more than 60 women, five of whom were allowed to testify against him in Constand’s case. He claimed his contact with Constand was consensual, and his attorney said he will appeal.

In her first public statement after the verdict, issued by Wyatt, Camille claimed Constand’s testimony was “perjured” and that she was motivated by money. She also called the prosecutors “a homogenous group of corrupt and exploitative people” driven by political promises to punish the now-disgraced entertainer, calling for a criminal investigation.