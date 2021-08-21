Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky Have Secret Late Night Phone Call in New Impeachment Trailer

Impeachment: American Crime Story, premiering Sept. 7 on FX, will see Clive Owen star as Bill Clinton opposite Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

As the premiere date for Impeachment: American Crime Story draws near, fans are getting another glimpse into Ryan Murphy's take on the infamous affair between White House intern Monica Lewinsky and former President Bill Clinton.

On Friday, the second full trailer dropped for the upcoming FX drama, starring Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky and Clive Owen as Clinton. The series will follow the uncovering of the headline-making tryst, which ultimately led to the president's impeachment.

"I have to admit, you're a knockout. You must be dating some big D.C. player. I mean, the ratio in this town is very favorable. Tell me about him," U.S. civil servant Linda Tripp, played by Sarah Paulson, says to Feldstein's Lewinsky as the two sit across from each other.

Lewinsky blushes as Tripp guesses: "Someone from work. Someone important."

In the next voice over, Tripp is revealing her knowledge about the affair, saying: "I have found myself in possession of some very sensitive information. Information of major national importance that's beyond imagining."

"Are you sure you have enough evidence?" another woman asks, prompting Tripp to hit play on the tapes that feature her prior conversations with Lewinsky about her relationship with Clinton.

Viewers are then taken through a series of increasingly tense scenes as the conversations begin to leak. Tripp yells to someone on the phone that "Monica can never find out."

"They will not stop until they find a crime," former White House counsel Bernie Nussbaum, played by Kevin Pollak, yells in another clip. "They will not stop. Do you understand?"

The trailer ends with the phone ringing in Lewinsky's home. She answers the call with, "Hi handsome," to which the president replies: "Hey."

Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 1998 on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for his attempts at covering up his affair with Lewinsky. The Senate voted in February 1999 to acquit him of those charges, allowing him to serve out the remainder of his second term.

Written by Sarah Burgess, Impeachment will primarily be told from perspectives of Lewinsky, Tripp and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford), whose sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton led to the exposure of his affair with Lewinsky.

Lewinsky serves as a producer on the show, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

The anti-bullying activist previously revisited the troubled time in her life for the 2018 A&E documentary series called The Clinton Affair.

She later wrote in an essay for Vanity Fair that participating in the documentary forced her "to acknowledge to myself past behavior that I still regret and feel ashamed of."

"There were many, many moments when I questioned not just the decision to participate, but my sanity itself," Lewinsky wrote. "Despite all of the ways I tried to protect my mental health, it was still challenging."