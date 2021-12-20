After 200 episodes of playing Captain Matt Casey on the NBC drama, Spencer explained why it was a good time for him to exit the show.

"This was a difficult decision because I have loved the show from the start but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of and 18 years is a long time," Spencer said in a roundtable interview in October. (The Australian actor starred on House before jumping straight into Chicago Fire.) "I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future … and it was time."

Spencer, who has been a part of the show since it premiered in 2012, said he "couldn't have asked for anything more" on his final day on set, filming on the "burn stage" for a scene.

"It was a kind of fitting way to finish out on the burn stage. We're a fire show," he said. "We started with fire and we ended with it."