NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann began their reality TV careers together as original cast members (and friends) on Real Housewives of Atlanta when it premiered in 2008. And for its 10th anniversary season, they both returned to the show — and promptly launched into all-out war. It started when Leakes slammed Zolciak-Biermann for using her many health ailments as excuses, an insult that lead Zolciak-Biermann to call Leakes “sick and disgusting” for living in a “roach nest” (a term many of the RHOA cast felt was racist for its cultural implications of impoverished black women living in the projects). In the wake of #RoachGate, as it was come to be known, Leakes and Zolciak-Biermann traded insults and legal threats. In the end, time seemed to settle their anger, but both agreed at the reunion they would never be friends again.