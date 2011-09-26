Sam Poueu Is Out of Intensive Care After Four-Story Fall

Sam Poueu is healing.

After falling from the roof of a four-story apartment building in San Francisco on Sept. 3, the season 9 Biggest Loser contestant has been through three surgeries to treat many internal injuries and head trauma.

Now, Poueu’s family, and the family of his fiancée Stephanie Anderson, tell PEOPLE that Poueu’s condition is improving.

“We are excited to share that Sam is out of ICU and is currently in stable condition,” the families say in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “He still has a long road of recovery ahead of him, but we are so encouraged by the progress he continues to make daily.”

Fans who had inquired as to how they could support Poueu in his recovery can go to his Facebook fan page.

“He is talking and visiting with family members and close friends who come to see him in the hospital,” the families say, “and is so grateful, as are we, for all the love, support and prayers he has received.”

Poueu, 25, had been working as a trainer at the Biggest Loser Fitness Ridge Resort in Malibu, Calif., since competing on the show. Anderson, 31, to whom he proposed last October, is a senior account executive with CBS Radio. The couple plan to wed in spring 2012.

As the couple’s families explained to PEOPLE, Poueu had attempted to climb down a fire escape at a friend’s apartment after being unknowingly locked out while on the building’s rooftop.