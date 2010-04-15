Biggest Loser‘s Andrea Is Now a Spin Instructor

Andrea Hough may have been eliminated from The Biggest Loser this week, but she left the Ranch with the keys to a brand new Mazda 3, and a brand new outlook for the future. Hough lost 76 lbs. on the show and has since lost almost 20 more at home. After her elimination, she spoke with reporters about her new ride, becoming a spin instructor and whether she’s started to date. –Bethany Powers

Were you surprised that you were eliminated this week? No. As soon as I knew that Sam was below the line with me, I had an idea that I was going to be the one going home, not because of any hard feelings, but because Sam doesn’t have a lot of weight to lose at this point. He’s not really a threat, but he’s a huge encourager, so he’s probably a good person to keep around when it comes to the game.

Why do you think you only lost 3 lbs. this week? I have no clue. And I still to this day don’t know. But I do know that week I worked harder than I had any other week. Even though I had only lost 3 pounds, there were huge gains emotionally and mentally for me. So even though I went home, that week was a big week for me. And it was a worthwhile trade-off. If I only lost three pounds that week but had huge gains in other areas, it was worth it.

You’ve often talked about wanting to find love. Are you dating anyone? I have been speaking with . Since coming home, are much more talkative and they want to talk to you. I‘m not in a relationship, but I’ve opened myself up to relationships, which is a huge step. I’m not dating anybody, but I am open to it, which is a lot different than before.

You won a car! How exciting was that? I was so excited to win that car. Host Alison Sweeney had asked me what kind of car I drive, and I said it’s like a go-cart — literally the size of a go-cart. It has two seats in it. Me and my American bulldog-pit mix barely fit. I needed a car so bad. And when I won that car, I had to look back at Alison to be like, “Oh my gosh, wait. The car just started! Is it really mine? Is this a joke?”

Now that you and your dad are both off the show, have you continued to work out with him? How are you both maintaining a healthy lifestyle together?We actually work out two times a day together, every day. We have the same trainer, and we’re pretty much at the point now where we can work out together and both get a great workout. We eat different meals just because our schedules are different. And our favorite thing would probably be bike rides. We go on some intense, long bike rides through town. We love doing that together.