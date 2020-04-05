Biggest Loser's Erica Lugo Has Surprise 'Zoom Wedding' amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Love Always Wins'

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Erica Lugo is a married woman!

On Saturday, the Biggest Loser trainer officially tied the knot with fiancé Danny McGeady while adhering to social distancing guidelines amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She shared the happy news on social media, uploading some sweet photos from their intimate ceremony.

“Love always wins. ⁣@dannymcgeady. ⁣Our big lavish dream wedding was cancelled due to #Covid19 and #FlatteningTheCurve⁣,” she explained in the post, however, “4/4/20 was important to us and we wanted to keep this date as our wedding date.”

“So. We kept it. We surprised our friends and family with a #ZoomWedding,” Lugo added, later telling her fans on her Instagram Story that they had told their family the Zoom call was for their kids’ virtual school play.

Their surprise wedding was made possible with the help of their friends and local businesses, Lugo said. “@sherwoodflorist porch delivered our flowers ⁣@goldbellyofficial delivered our amazing wedding cake ⁣@christophersrestaurant was our reception ‘carry out’⁣ And @kristi_with_the_good_hair my team red girl, who married us! ⁣And we ate s’mores with the kids around the bonfire.”

The happy couple was joined by their family — Lugo’s 9-year-old Connor and McGeady’s 9-year-old daughter, Elise, and his 13-year-old son, Jack — as they exchanged vows in their backyard, while the rest of their family and guests attended virtually.

“Perfect wedding. ⁣Ultimately love doesn’t need big venues, fancy menus and big crowds. Our love is what mattered the most today. (Yes, big party still planned because it’s been paid for! 12/20/20),” Lugo ended her post. “Photos by @studio22photography who shoot from 8 feet away with a mask on, outside 💯.”

Lugo and McGeady celebrated their nuptials with a cozy bonfire after the ceremony, cuddling up with their kids and eating s’mores.

The newlyweds previously announced their decision to postpone the wedding celebration due to the pandemic, writing that it was the right thing to do to help keep their friends and family members safe.

“I’m sure many of us are tired and overwhelmed with hearing the word #CoronaVirus ⁣I am too, so much so that we decided to postpone our wedding that was supposed to be on 4/4,” she wrote on March 14. “Yes we have options to still get legally married on that day and we probably will but our big celebration, the day we’ve planned for, waited for is no longer happening on 4/4. The governor of Ohio put a ban on gathering of 100+ more (weddings are exempt) but we didn’t feel okay carrying on. ⁣Why? Because we want that #CoronaVirus curve to flatten.”

“It’s not just about YOU or ME anymore. It’s about US as a country, as the world,” she continued. “As someone who is relatively healthy, although I had cancer last year and have an auto immune disorder, if I get sick the chance of me recovering are higher. However having a wedding of 100+ people means anyone who is healthy and carrying around the virus can easily spread it to someone who doesn’t have the greatest immune system.”

Lugo added, “That means our grandparents, that means someone who just had surgery or getting over an illness or someone who seems healthy and doesn’t realize they have underlying conditions. ⁣That means our parents who were there for us, that means our neighbor who is elderly and already needs help. ⁣Let’s stop the bickering, let’s stop the back and forth, let’s put our selfishness aside for a month or longer if need be and help our country get through this.”

“I don’t care what side you are on, we are all human and should WANT to look out for each other,” she concluded. “Stay safe and be kind.”

The fitness trainer isn’t the only celebrity to postpone her big day due to the virus. Emma Stone and her fiancé Dave McCary also reportedly postponed their March wedding, as well as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie, and many more.

