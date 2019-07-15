Will Big Little Lies Return for Season 3? It's 'Not Realistic,' HBO Executive Says

Is Big Little Lies coming to an end?

On Sunday, the season 2 finale of the HBO series will air. Already, viewers are asking: Will it return for a third season?

While the network would like to continue filming the drama — which stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Meryl Streep, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern — the likelihood of it coming back is “not realistic,” according to HBO president Casey Bloys.

“I love this group of people — I would do anything with them,” Bloys told TVLine earlier this year when asked about the prospect of a renewal.

“But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us,” Bloys said. “I just think it’s not realistic.”

He said with a laugh, “Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure. But I just don’t think it’s realistic. … Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying.”

An HBO rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

At the Television Critics Association tour earlier this year, the show’s writer David E. Kelley said he’d only thought as far as season 2.

“[There’s] no such plan now,” Kelley said “We like our closure at season 2, that will probably be it.”

That prompted stars and producers Kidman and Witherspoon to point out that a similar conversation happened after season 1 wrapped.

“That’s what you said last time!” said Kidman, 52.

“Yeah, you sat there and said the same thing!” added Witherspoon, 43.

Kidman did confirm that a third season was not in the works.

“There’s no plan for it. This was a long shoot for us, an enormous amount of work, we’re amazed we can be here,” the Australian actress clarified.

The first season, based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, revolved around wealthy mothers in Northern California whose children all attend the same school. The show followed their rivalries and relationships — which ended in death.

The second season was never supposed to happen, as the first covered Moriarty’s entire book, but Kelley changed his mind after season 1’s success — and Streep agreed to join the cast.

“Last season, we didn’t close the chapter. It ended on a very open note of what’s going to happen next. … What will happen in these relationships?” Kelley said at TCA. “There was a lot of fertile storytelling to mine. Is the storytelling going to be compelling enough to rise to the first year.”

“Everybody up here can get jobs, we didn’t want to do this unless we could have a fair shot of living up to the bar we set in year one,” he added. “We were unflinching with each other about stories we thought viable and ones not good enough. We didn’t agree to set sail until we had the commitment from all of us.”

During the panel, Kidman explained that a second season was primarily due to the “enormous demand from the audience.”

“We all said goodbye, but we became very close, had such a good time doing it and the desire to spend more time together was a huge part of it, but there was an enormous demand from the audience,” the actress said. “I’ve never been in something that reached so far globally, that was such a compelling idea in terms of putting it together again … but it was generated by the audience.”

The Big Little Lies season 2 finale airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.