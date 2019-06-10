Big Little Lies Fans Rejoice at 'Queen' Meryl Streep Joining the Show: 'Ultimate Shade Thrower'

Warning: Big Little Lies Spoilers Ahead!

Big Little Lies is officially back — and it did not disappoint.

The highly anticipated season 2 of the hit HBO show premiered Sunday night, following the “Monterey 5” as they try move on from last year’s traumatic school fundraising event while carrying a deadly secret.

As fans recall, season 1 ended with the murder of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), the abusive husband of Nicole Kidman’s Celeste. When confronted about raping Jane (Shailene Woodley) and fathering her child years earlier, Perry attacked Celeste, causing Jane, Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) and Renata (Laura Dern) to try and step in and defend their friend. But when Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) heard the commotion, she raced in and pushed Perry off a ledge, killing him.

In the premiere episode titled “What Have They Done?” all eyes are on Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) as a new school year kicks off. While most of the women are doing their best to forget about the circumstances surrounding Perry’s death, Bonnie has shut down emotionally, causing concern from her husband and friends.

Celeste, meanwhile, continues to go to therapy to process her guilt and complicated relationship with Perry, all while living under the microscope of Perry’s mom (Meryl Streep), who arrived to help her take care of her grandchildren — and try to uncover truth of what happened the night her son died.

Fans didn’t waste any time expressing their excitement about the premiere on social media, tweeting up a storm about the return of the “Monterey 5.”

Naturally, most fans were thrilled to finally meet Streep’s character.

“15 minutes into #BigLittleLies season 2 and I am reminded, once again, that Meryl Streep is a queen,” wrote one fan.

And as predicted from photos from filming, Witherspoon’s character immediately butts heads with Streep — and fans were living for it.

“Meryl Streep really delivering all the rudeness perfectly,” wrote another.

“Mary Louise is reading the hell out of Madeline,” wrote a Twitter user.

