Big Little Lies: Everything We Know About a Potential Season 3

Big Little Lies just gave us another shocking finale.

Last year, season 1 ended with Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) pushing Celeste’s (Nicole Kidman) abusive husband — and Jane’s (Shailene Woodley) rapist — to his death. And season 2, which focused on the fallout from Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) murder, concluded with an epic showdown between his widow and his mother, Mary-Louise (Meryl Streep), followed by the Monterey Five seemingly turning themselves in to police.

On Twitter, viewers couldn’t believe the final shot — and begged for more episodes.

Omg!!! How could you end the season like this? I’m dead! Need more #BigLittleLies right now @HBO !!!!! — Fernanda A. (@feraffonsol) July 22, 2019

What a cliffhanger. So, season 3 will be them all proving it was self defense? Maybe more Mary Louise?#BigLittleLies — Ash (@AshleyBC137) July 22, 2019

#BigLittleLies omg you can’t just end it like this… we need another season! — justin (@justin464_) July 22, 2019

The glitzy thriller, based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel, was always intended to be a miniseries and has not yet been renewed for a third season. Could all our favorite A-listers sign on for more mystery and mommy wars in Monterey? Fans have been getting mixed messages from the cast and crew.

Actress and executive producer Kidman seems game.

“I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” Kidman, 52, told News Corp Australia in a recent interview. “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

This contradicts what HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine earlier this year.

“I love this group of people — I would do anything with them,” he said. “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic. Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ — then sure. But I just don’t think it’s realistic. … Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying.”

You heard him, ladies: clear those calendars!