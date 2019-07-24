Big Little Lies Actress Says Someone Was Supposed to Die in Finale: ‘It’s a Different Script’

Big Little Lies almost ended with a completely different cliffhanger.

Actress Poorna Jagannathan, who starred as Celeste’s lawyer on season 2 of the hit HBO show, said what aired during the season finale was different than what was in her original script.

“I read the script and I watched yesterday’s episode and I was like, ‘Oh my god there might be a season three!’ ” she said on Vanity Fair’s Still Watching podcast. “It’s not the script I got!”

In fact, Jagannathan said, “One character doesn’t even make it. One character dies. It’s a different script. This version left the door open on something I thought was definitely closed.”

While Jagannathan didn’t give any hints as to whom fans almost had to say goodbye to, she praised her experience on set and said she felt lucky to work with the most “elite cast in the world.”

“I would have taken this role no matter what,” she said.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies ended with Celeste (Nicole Kidman) coming out victorious in her custody battle against her mother-in-law (Meryl Streep). But before the viewers had to long to celebrate, they were hit with a major cliffhanger. In the last moments of the episode, the Monterey Five walked into the town’s police station together, presumably to come clean about their role in Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) death.

The glitzy thriller, based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel, has not yet been renewed for a third season.

Earlier this month, Kidman said she’d be open to exploring the idea of another season.

“I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” Kidman, 52, told News Corp Australia. “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

But this contradicts what HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine earlier this year.

“I love this group of people — I would do anything with them,” he said. “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic. Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ — then sure. But I just don’t think it’s realistic. … Season 2 was a chance for everyone involved to end [the franchise] in a way that feels satisfying.”