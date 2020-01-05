'We Are Obvious Soulmates': Everything the Big Little Lies Stars Have Said About One Another 

The ultra-close team of Golden Globe-nominated actors and producers — Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep — can't stop singing each other's praises, and we don't blame them 
By Lydia Price and Sophie Dodd
January 05, 2020 02:40 PM

Zoë on Finding a 'Support System' in Her Costars

“I’ve met so many wonderful women, specifically my castmates on Big Little Lies. They’ve really become a support system for me, and I hope I’ve done the same for them. Before we knew we were coming back for a second season, we kept in touch — group texts and emails and stuff like that.”

— to InStyle

Zoë on the Great Advice She Gets From Reese 

“And I’ve spoken to [co-star] Reese [Witherspoon], who’s become one of my dearest friends, about so many aspects of my life. She’s such a smart businesswoman, so I’ve sent her ideas and scripts, and she reads them and gives me feedback. It’s so amazing to have women in your life like that who are a part of the industry and who you’ve grown up watching and admiring … and now they’re giving you advice and encouraging you to continue and develop your projects, your dreams, and yourself.”

— to InStyle

Laura on Birthday Girl Meryl Being Her 'Hero'

“This girl became my legend. And I do declare today an international holiday. Muse Day! Here here! Then I actually got to not only meet my hero but work with her. I thank the Gods. #merylstreep.”

— on Instagram

Nicole on the Power of Multiple Female Leads ... and the Possibility of Season Three!

“I’m so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads. I don’t know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible. It’s never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it’s so great there’s six lead roles for women in one show … I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas. But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

—  to News Corp Australia

Shailene on Her Costars Supporting Her Film Adrift

“WHAT TRUE SUPPORT AND SISTERHOOD LOOKS LIKE. i feel so shown up for.”

— on Instagram

Reese on Meryl's Bowling Bust 

“I have to be honest, I found the one thing Meryl Streep is not good at. It’s bowling. But she was darn cute doing it and such a good sport to go out there and do it with the whole crew. But it was fun! Yeah, we always had fun and found time to do fun things … I actually think at one point [Streep] threw [the ball] the opposite way and people had to like, scatter.”

— on Good Morning America 

Laura on the Decision to Make a Second Season

“We all said goodbye, but we became very close, had such a good time doing it and the desire to spend more time together was a huge part of it, but there was an enormous demand from the audience … We’re amazed we can be here.”

— at the Television Critics Association tour

Laura on Nicole & Reese, Her 'Tribe' 

“It’s an incredible blessing that these two ladies got together and wanted to make this. So, to my producers, I’m beyond grateful. We know how rare it is for a tribe of women to be together, getting the opportunity to make art and have fun and become a family. So it was the best thing ever.”

to E!

Nicole on Why Reese Is Like Her 'Sister' 

“We have so much in common. We both started work really young, and both our mothers were nurses and we’ve had similar experiences at different times of our lives — I see her as a little sister.”

— to Red magazine 

Zoë on Being Encouraged by Her Costars

“I was like, ‘Wait, I’m getting to work with whom? When?’ Women like Laura and Nicole and Reese, I’ve grown up watching them, and to me they’re, like, just untouchable. I had nightmares about them being like, ‘Oh, no, you’re not good; you should go home.’ But they were so encouraging. When those women are in your corner, it gives you a little pep in your step.”

— to Elle

Shailene on Her 'Pillars of Support'

“[It was] so amazing to have a group of women who really are so supportive of one another and don’t care about jealousy or are competitive. They put ego and competition aside and really just are able to show up and be present and be a pillar of support. There’s nothing better than that.”

to E!

Reese on How Nicole Convinced Her to Take the Role

“Being able to ask Nicole Kidman for acting advice was key to even deciding to do the part, because for a while I had a little trepidation about playing a character that I felt could be a little bit one-note. She really helped me. She said, ‘No, no, you have to, because [the show] needs to have a levity to it in order for us to all feel like we love these people so much that we don’t want anything bad to happen to them. And you create empathy through comedy.’ ”

— to Entertainment Weekly 

 

Reese on Being Obsessed with Shailene

“I literally would just stare at her sometimes. She can literally lay you down with something she says. I would read it on the page, and be like, ‘Ugh, that’s kind of, I don’t know how I would do that.’ And then she would find a way to say it in the most natural way, and break your heart saying it. It was just extraordinary.”

— to the Los Angeles Times 

Laura on Filming a Tense Scene with Reese

“As beautiful as the experience is working with fellow women and doing that whole scene, Reese and I have become like family … so to look across from each other, all I can say is we’re filled with such contempt with every look, and after every take we would be grateful for them to cut so that we could howl out loud. You just can’t believe how fun it is to hate someone you love so much. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m hating you this much!'”

— to the Huffington Post 

Zoë on Being 'Soulmates' with Shailene 

“Yeah, Shailene and I called each other, we were like, ‘Oh my God, [we’re working together] again!’ It was great — Shailene and I … We are obvious soulmates and the universe agrees, because we keep on getting put together, which is fantastic.”

— to The New Paper 

Reese on Laura's Sense of Humor

“Nobody makes me laugh harder than Laura. She can put me on the floor with a text message.”

— to the New York Times 

Reese on Being 'Moved' by Zoë & Shailene

“I love that you and Shailene are in your twenties. Nicole, Laura, and I grew up in a different time. Your social consciousness, both of yours, has moved me so much. My daughter looks up to you; she looks up to Shailene.”

— in a joint Elle interview with Kravitz

Laura Thanking Her Costars' Moms

“Thank you to Nicole and Reese’s moms, for not only giving us extraordinary women but really well-read women because that’s how I’m getting parts … I share this with my tribe of four ladies. I feel very proud to be part of reflecting fierce women and mothers.”

— while accepting her outstanding supporting actress Emmy

