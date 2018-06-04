Reese Witherspoon and Her Big Little Lies Costars Go Bowling, Watch Shailene Woodley's New Film

The Big Little Lies cast is showing us what true sisterhood looks like.

Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz enjoyed a night out on the town on Saturday, when they went to the movies to support costar Shailene Woodley’s new film, Adrift.

“What a night at the movies! @adriftmovie Blew me away!! Seeing this incredible true story, i was on the edge of my seat, cheering on @shailenewoodley & @mrsamclaflin who are stuck adrift on a sailboat in the Pacific Ocean,” Witherspoon, 42, captioned a photo of herself and her costars holding ticket stubs outside the theater. “Shailene is outstanding in a rare performance of woman vs. nature that is not to be missed. You must see this movie !! 💯🌟”



Dern, 51, also posted the same photo to Instagram and praised Woodley’s performance: “Saw the unbelievable true story, ADRIFT, with amazing Shai. Wow. Go. ♥️”

Woodley also thanked her castmates for their support of her latest project. “WHAT TRUE SUPPORT AND SISTERHOOD LOOKS LIKE. i feel so shown up for. #adrift @adriftmovie,” she wrote on Instagram.

Although Nicole Kidman didn’t attend the night out at the movies, the cast — including Meryl Streep — came together on Sunday for some laughter and fun at the bowling alley.

“Sunday night fun with our amazing #BigLittleLies crew,” Kidman, 50, captioned a photo of herself, Witherspoon, Streep and Woodley holding bowling balls.

In a recent interview with Porter Edit, 26-year-old Woodley opened up about why she came close to turning her back on acting after filming 2016’s Allegiant.

“There was a point in my life, right before Big Little Lies, where I had hit a wall with acting,” she told the outlet. “I felt it was time to do something different. I called my agents and said, ‘Please don’t send me any more scripts; I need to explore other avenues.’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: 41 Days Stranded at Sea: The Harrowing, Heartbreaking Real-Life Story Behind New Movie ‘Adrift’

“They respected me and didn’t send me anything for almost a year until Big Little Lies,” Woodley said. “I didn’t know what it was or who was involved, I just said, ‘Thanks, I’m still not interested.’ ”

Her refusal to read the script might have ended things before they began, but her agents insisted she read it before she said no, telling her Witherspoon, Kidman and Dern were involved.

“I read it, fell in love with it, and Laura, who I had worked with on The Fault in Our Stars, called me and that was really the push,” she said.