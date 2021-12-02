Big Ed's Mom Gives Him Dating Advice in The Single Life Sneak Peek: 'Find a Latina Woman'

Ed "Big Ed" Brown is getting some words of wisdom from his mom.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, Ed, 56, recounts his latest date to mom Norma.

"Her name is Mia. She's 42, and it felt really good to be sitting across on a date, with an adult," he says. "I'm hopeful but I've been texting her, you know, kind of a lot, and she's not responding. She's kind of ghosting me so I don't even know if there'll be a second date."

"Give it time, maybe she'll call you back, or maybe she's not the one," Norma advises. "But think of this experience, how much you learned. Now you know you're looking for somebody closer to your age. So you start dating again, perhaps you can find somebody with a good upbringing, look for somebody perhaps Latino like me."

She continues, "Latina women are faithful to their husbands, faithful to each other. That's so important, that's what you want. That's what I'm wishing for you."

To the cameras, Norma adds, "He should find a Latina woman, not that I want to tell him what to do or who to like or who to love, but a Latina woman is more willing to have a marriage that's unified, that believes in the sanctity of marriage, like my mom and dad."

And Ed seems to agree. "I respect your values, I always have and I would love to have that for me, I would love to find someone that wants to be a wife," he says.

"I think my mom's right, the Latina culture, it's all about family and about love and respect and that's what I need in my life because I'm not always going to have my mom, and I don't want to die alone," Ed then tells the cameras.

"I'm over the young ones, the attractiveness — I want something that's real, that's not going to fade," he concludes.

Throughout season 2 of the TLC series, which kicked off last month, fans will see Ed reconnect with (and get engaged to!) Elizabeth "Liz" Woods, 29.

The pair had an up-and-down relationship on the first season of The Single Life and ultimately split, but have gotten back together and are now planning their nuptials, they previously told PEOPLE.

"About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn't appreciate who she was and I don't want to love anybody else," Ed said in November. "And never in a million years did I think that I would ever be together with Liz — it's just surreal."

"I couldn't be happier," he later added. "I know in my heart that she's my forever, and that's all I need to know. I don't want to be with anybody else, I don't want to think about anybody else."