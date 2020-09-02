Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina Blasts Nicole Franzel's 'Cheap' Wedding After Being Uninvited

Nicole Franzel revoked Janelle Pierzina's invitation to her upcoming wedding during an episode of Big Brother last week

It seems Janelle Pierzina would rather choose slop than attend competitor Nicole Franzel's wedding.

On week 3 of Big Brother season 22, Pierzina, 40, was sent home, and on her way out, fellow All-Star houseguest Franzel, 28, recorded a goodbye message in which she formally rescinded Pierzina's invitation to her upcoming wedding.

Pierzina, per usual, appeared unbothered by the revoked invite, and upon returning home after the eviction, she found Franzel's wedding invite waiting for her. Pierzina didn't hold back on her opinions of the ceremony's arrangements.

"Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of the invitation, styled as a pink passport. "I hate cheap ass weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe."

Franzel is set to make her "showmance" official by tying the knot with her season 18 flame, Victor Arroyo, in December. The couple became engaged during an episode of Big Brother in September 2018.

In her exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pierzina addressed her feud with Franzel, as well as what her RSVP response would have been before having the invite walked back by the bride-to-be.

"We had a little bit of beef on The Amazing Race and that's where all this crap started surfacing from," she explained. "I wasn't going to go to her wedding anyway. I have a cheer competition that weekend, so no worries. I'll still send them a gift. I don't hate the girl. I just never trusted her in the house. I just never trusted her."

The reality star went on to call Franzel "very insecure in general."

"I knew that she's the kind of person where you have to tell her that she's good daily. Unfortunately, I didn't have the energy to do that," she said of sharing space with her while in the quarantined Big Brother house 24/7. "And early on, I saw that she was in a pretty tight, solid alliance, so there's really no room for me there. And once she moved out of the key room, that's when our relationship deteriorated."

In the surprise engagement segment on a 2018 episode of the show, Arroyo described falling in love with Franzel. “Nic, we met in the Big Brother house over two years ago,” he said in a video message at the time. “And right away, I thought you were the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen, and I fell in love with your personality."

"We formed a friendship in the Big Brother house, but our friendship really blossomed outside in the real world,” he added. “I knew the moment that we had that first kiss in New York that I was in love with you.”

“And even though I didn’t win the money, I walked out of Big Brother with the biggest prize of all, and that’s you,” he continued (Franzel won their season), walking into the house to get down on one knee in person. Franzel then replied, “Of course!”

Back in April, Franzel opened up about altering her wedding plans due to the pandemic, writing on Instagram: "Our wedding plans may be changing bc of COVID-19 (a lot is uncertain right now). We are just rolling with the punches. Suddenly having a small intimate wedding seems just as good to me."