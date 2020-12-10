"I fell in love with who he was as a person," Zach Rance said about Frankie Grande

Big Brother 's Zach Rance Comes Out as Bisexual, Says He Hooked Up with Frankie Grande

Zach Rance is owning his true self.

During the chat, Rance, 30, opened up about his sexuality and said he hooked up with his season 16 costar Frankie Grande, the older brother of Ariana Grande, after the show wrapped in 2014.

"I've been straight my entire life," Rance said. "I've only liked women, but on Big Brother, Frankie and I got super, super close. I fell in love with who he was as a person. Super funny, super smart, good-looking guy, and as time went on we got so close I wasn't sure if I had feelings for him or not. I've always been straight, so it was never a thing to like guys."

Rance said that after their season of the hit CBS reality series was over, he and Grande, 37, had a "relationship that was more than just friends." (A rep for Grande did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

"He was the first guy that I ever hooked up with," Rance said. "And after that night, I was very unsure about the direction of my sexuality because I like women parts."

The Florida native said he went on to hook up with a second man, a photographer, at a photoshoot.

"I was like, 'Woah, second guy I hooked up with. Okay, where am I right now?'" Rance recalled. "But the more I thought about being with a guy ... you know, making out is one thing. But doing more than making out with a guy is something that I just don't want to do and I'd never tried it."

He added, "But I just want to come out and say that I enjoyed hooking up with Frankie and the other guy I hooked up with — clearly I enjoyed it, because things went down."

Rance continued, "I just wanted to come out and be transparent and come out and say I am bisexual, even though I do lean more toward heterosexuality. But I just wanted to clear the air on that ... because it's funny, a lot of people reached out to me about the Frankie thing and I never came out and said I'm bisexual. But I am."