Big Brother All-Star Cast to Be Revealed Live for First Time Ever During Season Premiere

Big Brother is holding out the suspense!

On Thursday, the CBS competition show announced that the highly anticipated cast list for the new All-Stars season won't be revealed until the live season premiere. The announcement comes as potential houseguests undergo a quarantine and COVID-19 testing phase to determine who's eligible to participate in the production.

"Get ready to expect the unexpected! Watch the first ever LIVE move-in and #BB22 cast reveal during the 2-hour season premiere on Wednesday at 9/8c on @cbstv!" read a post from the official Big Brother Instagram.

Last week, CBS announced that the show will debut its 22nd season with a cast of familiar faces, including previous winners, legends and memorable personalities.

Following the season premiere, the series will once again have three weekly episodes and will air Sundays and Wednesdays with live eviction episodes, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, on Thursdays.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the production "will follow specific health and safety protocols," according to a press release, "with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority."

In order to ensure that the house will have enough contestants, production has compiled both a core potential cast list, along with a list of alternates, according to the New York Post. If a contestant from the core list tests positive for COVID-19, an alternative will step into the game.

This summer marks Big Brother's 20th anniversary since it debuted on CBS back in July 2000, and this is the second time in the series’ history that an All-Star cast is enlisted, the first time being in 2006.

The selected houseguests are currently undergoing a quarantine period prior to production and will continue to submit themselves for testing several times prior to entering the house.

Once inside the house, contestants will be tested weekly for COVID-19 and will come in no contact with crew members, with all supplies that are delivered to them being disinfected first. The live show will also not have a studio audience.