Big Brother's Jackson Michie Apologizes for Past Mistakes and 'Not Being Educated'

The reality star said he will "never understand what it’s like to be African American, to be a person of color, to be black in this country and in this world"

Jackson Michie is apologizing for his past ignorance about racial injustices.

On Thursday, the Big Brother season 21 winner posted a video apology on Instagram, admitting that he has made "a lot of mistakes" in his past. Michie — who fans and costars accused of being occasionally racist during the reality series — said it is his "fault" for "not being educated enough."

"So, I turn 25 this Saturday, on June 13, and over the past 24 years, I’ve made a lot of mistakes," he began the video message. "And these past few weeks, these past posts, I’ve made a lot of mistakes. And it is my fault and I’m sorry. I'm sorry for not being educated enough to understand that I will never understand what it’s like to be African American, to be a person of color, to be black in this country and in this world."

"I will never understand that, but I stand with you, and I am sorry," he concluded. "Black lives matter, and I am sorry."

"Your life matters JUST as much as mine! But when we say black lives matter, we're just saying cops don't treat us as if we matter .. and we're just saying our lives matter too!" wrote Williams. "Not trying to diminish yours or anybody else's. In the eyes of cops, we feel ours is valued less. Glad you understand bro. The movement isn't trying to divide. Just trying to bring equality! Def appreciate this from you bro. Real talk."

Earlier this month, Michie posted about the nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In a lengthy Instagram caption, he addressed the sporadic violent riots that overshadowed peaceful demonstrations, calling on his followers to stop "self-sabotaging our own land and realize that WE are the only ones capable of getting us out of this mess... so let’s come together and get it done."

When a fan asked whether he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, questioning his sentiment in the post, he responded "absolutely!!!"

"I’m only saying that in order to great true, long-lasting change we have to remove any and all barriers that we’ve established between us," he replied. "The separation will only keep us from coming together."

Several Big Brother costars said Michie and select other contestants engaged in racially insensitive microaggressions during their time spent together. Housemate Kemi Fakunle spoke out about her treatment, writing on Twitter after her exit that she was "disappointed and disgusted" by the behavior on the show.

"I think that when you think of racism, a lot of people think of how it was maybe 50 years ago. Today, racism doesn't look like what it did back in the day because you do have social media, live feeds, people trying to be a little bit more politically correct for the sake of the appearance of themselves," Fakunle told OprahMag.com in August. "But from my experience, a lot of these times racism these days is expressed through microaggressions. It's easy to slap a term on something, but it's also sort of a feeling."

Speaking to PeopleTV in September after his victory, Michie said while he admittedly "can rub people the wrong way," he is "the least racist person I know."