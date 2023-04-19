'Big Brother' 's Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Break Up: 'We Will Always Be Part of Each Other's Lives'

Big Brother alums Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin are going their separate ways five months after confirming their relationship.

On Wednesday, Hale, 28, announced the couple's split in an emotional message on her Instagram Story, writing, "Joseph and I have made the decision to love and support each other as best friends going forward."

"We recognize this is what's best for both of our futures at this time." she continued. "This decision was made with lots of love, care, and acknowledgement of how special our relationship is to the both of us."

Hale went on to acknowledge fans of the pair, who met on the 24th season of the CBS reality competition series.

"We want to thank you for the love and support you've shown us while we navigated our relationship from friends, to lovers, and now back to friends," she wrote. "We've seen every message about how watching an interracial relationship form impacted you, in-spite of the ongoing harassment, and we're touched by how our love has inspired you."

She added: "Joseph and I will continue to support each other enthusiastically, we encourage you to do the same, as you always have."

Hale concluded the message by promising that she would remain close with Abdin, sharing, "Ain't no love lost over here! We will always be part of each other's lives. Whether platonic or romantic we are, and always will be, Jaylor."

Abdin, 25, reposted Hale's message on his own Instagram Story.

In November, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed season 24 winner Hale and houseguest Abdin were a couple.

The pair became fan favorites over the summer as Hale, 27, navigated house relationships and rivalries to win the $750,000 grand prize, plus an additional $50,000 prize for being voted America's Favorite Houseguest.

"My connection with Joseph has been undeniable, and I knew from the moment he kissed me on finale night that we'd find a way to be together," Hale told PEOPLE. "His heart is bigger than the galaxy, and now we have the privilege of sharing our hearts with each other. I love him so much - I'm the happiest I've ever been."

"From the moment I saw Taylor, I knew she was something special. Our spark started within the show and we decided to wait until after the game," Abdin added. "Since then, we have only gotten closer and confirmed what we already knew. It has been a rollercoaster of an experience, but I wouldn't want to share it with anyone else. She is a remarkable woman that I am so grateful to call mine. She may have won Big Brother, but I won so much more."

Hale, a personal stylist and former Miss Michigan USA, and Abdin, a lawyer, first met in the Big Brother house shortly before the season's first episode aired on July 6.

The season was initially met with backlash from viewers over other houseguests' treatment of Hale, who was mocked and called expletives by her fellow castmates. Abdin would often commend her on her patience and strength during the beginning weeks of the summer, which sparked a friendship between the two.

Their friendship slowly got flirtier as the summer progressed, including a moment when they were chained together during a competition punishment. In the weeks before Abdin finished in ninth place — an eviction many considered premature — the pair formed a close bond. (So close that some houseguests dishonestly told Hale that Abdin had turned on her to secure his own safety.)