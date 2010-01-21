Big Brother Sweethearts Jeff & Jordan to Compete on The Amazing Race

There will be some familiar faces competing on the new season of The Amazing Race!

Big Brother winner Jordan Lloyd and her fan-favorite boyfriend Jeff Schroeder will make up one of the 11 teams racing almost 40,000 miles on the 16th edition of the show, which premieres Feb. 14 (8 p.m. EST) on CBS.

Departing from Los Angeles, the teams will have to make their way on public transportation to LAX, where they’ll hop a flight to their first destination, Chile, where they’ll face one of the most daunting Roadblocks in the show’s history, according to a CBS press release.

Also competing: Caite Upton, the former Miss South Carolina Teen USA who became a YouTube sensation after flubbing her answer to a question from pageant judges. Now a model, she’ll race with her boyfriend Brent Horne.

To learn more about the contestants — including a pair of undercover detectives, a World Series champion coach and his daughter, and cowboy brothers — competing on The Amazing Race, watch the video below.