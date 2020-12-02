Big Brother Stars Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating: 'Not Fake News'

The couple got together after competing against one another on Big Brother: All-Stars

From competitors to lovers!

Nearly one month after a winner was crowned on season 22 of Big Brother: All-Stars, two of its former contestants, Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett, announced they are dating.

On Tuesday, both Abbott (who first starred on season 19 of the reality series) and Garrett (who appeared on season 10) revealed the exciting news on their Instagram pages.

Abbott, 38, posted a sweet selfie of the couple along with two other pictures of the pair together.

"Love is not found, it’s built. ❤️ @memphisgarrett," she captioned the shot, adding the hashtags, "#2020 #unexpected #christmasabbott #memphisgarrett" and "#bb22."

The fitness coach also announced her updated relationship status by posting a selfie to her Instagram Story with the song "Something to Talk About" by Bonnie Raitt.

"The questions can be complicated but the answers are simple. Love always wins," she wrote alongside another photo.

The Big Brother star also added that her relationship with Garrett is "#notfakenews."

Garrett, 37, posted the same photo to his Instagram with a heartfelt caption about his feelings for Abbott.

"Sometime[sic]people come into your life and you know they just belong," he wrote. "We tried to fight it but fate had its own plan. Excited for the future."

Several former Big Brother competitors commented on Abbott and Garrett's post, gushing over their relationship news.

"Even more pumped to hang with you two this weekend!!! 😁," replied Tommy Bracco.

Alums Nicole Franzel and Holly Allen both left strings of heart emojis while Tyler Crispen added, "Yoooooooooo im shook right now but not really."

"I mean...this made me squeal! Congrats you two!" Meg Maley wrote.

Abbott and Garrett also confirmed their relationship to E! News on Tuesday, explaining how they first got together.

"I really didn't think that it would happen for me. I wasn't looking for a relationship, I was there to WIN," Abbott told the outlet. "It's so wild to have this experience because we reverse engineered how society promotes falling in love. Memphis and I got to know one another through real conversations, building trust with each other and not starting with a physical connection. That's a rare thing!"

Garrett agreed, adding, "Never in my mind would I ever think I would find love thanks to the Big Brother house, but sometimes fate has other plans."

The pair also shared what initially attracted them to one another.

"My favorite trait about Memphis is that he understands and knows exactly who I am," Abbott said. "He sees me and appreciates me for me and not who he thinks I should be, or who I have been in the past. He feels like my home. I also love his wild, unapologetic self. He is who he is."