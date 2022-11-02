'Big Brother' Star Cody Calafiore Was in 'Full Panic Mode' Before Proposing to Cristie Laratta

Cody Calafiore is engaged!

The 31-year-old Big Brother star popped the question to his girlfriend of six years, Cristie Laratta, on Oct. 22 in Red Bank, New Jersey.

"I had planned a dinner with family to make Cristie think it was just another Saturday," says Calafiore, adding, "I was so calm leading up to the proposal right until we got into the car and were on our way. At that point, I started rambling. Cristie became suspicious because I was acting strange!"

Once the pair arrived, Calafiore led LaRatta to the Riverside Gardens Park where he had flowers set up in a location that overlooked the water. He also had a note that read: "Let's make it forever."

"At that point, my friend and photographer Danielle Kappock came out of her hiding place along with Cristie's brother and his wife to capture the moment," he recalls.

Danielle Kappock

Calafiore, who appeared on seasons 16 and 22 of Big Brother, says he caught his bride-to-be by total surprise.

"Although she was slightly suspicious after my rambling in the car, she was still completely blindsided," he says, adding, that after they walked into the park "A young girl randomly said to us, 'You should ask her to marry you!'"

"At that point, I went full panic mode," he continues. "When she saw the flowers and the note, seeing her face light up made me so emotional. I felt like my stomach was in my throat when asking her to marry me."

Now, the pair are basking in the glow of engagement.

Danielle Kappock

"It feels incredible to be engaged to the love of my life," says Calafiore. "Cristie and I love referring to one another as fiancé now."

As for their wedding plans, Calafiore says they are considering a ceremony in New Jersey — or a destination wedding.

"It's crazy to think about planning a wedding," he says. "So for right now, we're just enjoying one another and not beginning to stress ourselves with the planning."