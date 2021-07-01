Big Brother Season 23 Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests! 

The upcoming Big Brother season will begin with a 90-minute premiere special on Wednesday, July 7

Big Brother season 23 is almost here!

On Thursday, CBS revealed the 16 new cast members who will live and compete together for the grand prize of $500,000.

The season will kick off with a 90-minute premiere special on Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, beginning Sunday, July 11, Big Brother will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m., with the latter featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

CBS previously pledged that all future casts of Big Brother and other reality series' like Survivor and Love Island would contain at least 50 percent Black, indigenous and people of color.

"The reality TV genre is an area that's especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling," George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer for the CBS Entertainment Group said in a statement at the time, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Meet the season 23 houseguests below:

Alyssa Lopez

Big Brother Alyssa Lopez Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Swimwear Designer

Azah Awasum

Big Brother Azah Awasum Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current City: Baltimore, Md.

Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

Brent Champagne

BIG BROTHER Brent Champagne Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 28

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Current City: Cranston, R.I.

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Britini D'Angelo

Britini D'Angelo Big Brother Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher

Christian Birkenberger

Big Brother Christian Birkenberger Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 23

Current City: Harwinton, Conn.

Occupation: General Contractor Assistant

Christie Valdiserri

Big Brother Christie Valdiserri Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: North Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Professional Dancer

Derek Frazier

Big Brother Derek Frazier Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 29

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.

Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.

Occupation: Safety Officer

Derek Xiao

Big Brother Derek Xiao Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 24

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Start-Up Founder

Brandon "Frenchie" French

Big Brother Brandon "Frenchie" French Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 34

Hometown: Camden, Tenn.

Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.

Occupation: Farmer

Hannah Chaddha

Big Brother Hannah Chaddha Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 21

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Graduate Student

Kyland Young

Big Brother Kyland Young Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 29

Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.

Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.

Occupation: Account Executive

Sarah Steagall

Big Brother Sarah Steagall Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC

Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.

Occupation: Forensic Scientist

Tiffany Mitchell

Big Brother Tiffany Mitchell Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 40

Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Current City: Detroit, Mich.

Occupation: Phlebotomist

Travis Long

Big Brother Travis Long Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 22

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant

Whitney Williams

Big Brother Whitney Williams Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 30

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Current City: Portland, Ore.

Occupation: Make-Up Artist

Xavier Prather

big brother Xavier Prather Credit: Courtesy of CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.

Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.

Occupation: Attorney