Big Brother Season 23 Cast Revealed: Meet the 16 New Houseguests!
Big Brother season 23 is almost here!
On Thursday, CBS revealed the 16 new cast members who will live and compete together for the grand prize of $500,000.
The season will kick off with a 90-minute premiere special on Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Then, beginning Sunday, July 11, Big Brother will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m., with the latter featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.
CBS previously pledged that all future casts of Big Brother and other reality series' like Survivor and Love Island would contain at least 50 percent Black, indigenous and people of color.
"The reality TV genre is an area that's especially underrepresented, and needs to be more inclusive across development, casting, production and all phases of storytelling," George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer for the CBS Entertainment Group said in a statement at the time, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Meet the season 23 houseguests below:
Alyssa Lopez
Age: 24
Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.
Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Swimwear Designer
Azah Awasum
Age: 30
Hometown: Baltimore, Md.
Current City: Baltimore, Md.
Occupation: Director of Sales Operations
Brent Champagne
Age: 28
Hometown: Cranston, R.I.
Current City: Cranston, R.I.
Occupation: Flight Attendant
Britini D'Angelo
Age: 24
Hometown: Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Current City: Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Occupation: Kindergarten Teacher
Christian Birkenberger
Age: 23
Current City: Harwinton, Conn.
Occupation: General Contractor Assistant
Christie Valdiserri
Age: 27
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current City: North Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Professional Dancer
Derek Frazier
Age: 29
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Current City: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Safety Officer
Derek Xiao
Age: 24
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Current City: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Start-Up Founder
Brandon "Frenchie" French
Age: 34
Hometown: Camden, Tenn.
Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.
Occupation: Farmer
Hannah Chaddha
Age: 21
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Graduate Student
Kyland Young
Age: 29
Hometown: San Bernardino County, Calif.
Current City: Venice Beach, Calif.
Occupation: Account Executive
Sarah Steagall
Age: 27
Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC
Current City: Ft. Myers, Fla.
Occupation: Forensic Scientist
Tiffany Mitchell
Age: 40
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
Current City: Detroit, Mich.
Occupation: Phlebotomist
Travis Long
Age: 22
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Current City: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Tech Sales Consultant
Whitney Williams
Age: 30
Hometown: Portland, Ore.
Current City: Portland, Ore.
Occupation: Make-Up Artist
Xavier Prather
Age: 27
Hometown: Kalamazoo, Mich.
Current City: Milwaukee, Wis.
Occupation: Attorney
Season 23 of Big Brother premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.