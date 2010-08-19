Big Brother: Rachel Returns ... and Ragan Makes a Stand

What better way to re-enter a house full of that unanimously voted you out of the Big Brother world than bursting through the doors and yelling, “HAHAHA! I’m back, bitches?”?

Leave it to Rachel to make an entrance that puts her first foray in the BB house to people shame – while making How to Make Friends and Influence People a top seller among the many fans that the VIP Hostess has garnered in her short time under CBS’s yolk. All season long the Vegas bombshell has proven to have the staying power of an antibiotic-resistant cockroach (with extensions), and the redhead’s charm was once again on full display after Brendon opened Pandora’s Box.

"The Neanderthal" got a spa weekend but the rest of the house was revisited by the ghost of Vegas, present and quite possibly future.

Yeah, Rachel’s return didn’t sit well with anyone.

“When I saw Rachel walk through that door, I wanted to throw up all over myself,”Britney said. “We just got rid of her and the house has been nice and calm. And all of a sudden here comes a hurricane to screw all of that up!”

Never mind the hurricane, it was the topical storm that took center stage as Rachel divided her time back in the house by offending just about everyone that she could. Rachel went after Ragan the second she walked into the door and the resulting exchange left jaws agape.

“You’re about as classy as your nasty hair extensions,” Ragan said, “Everything about you is a lie. Your boobs are a lie. Your face is a lie. The only thing honest about you are the pimples on your chin. You’re a wicked witch. Why don’t you get back on your broom and fly back inside?”

Rachel, who spent her time in the house looking for her man, could only respond with, “Do you have to be the biggest bitch because you’re gay?”

We’ve all seen enough BB to know the answer to that query, one that Ragan turned on by saying, “No, Rachel, I’m not a big bitch because I’m gay. I’m a big bitch because you’re an absolute monster.”