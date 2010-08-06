Big Brother: Rachel Orchestrates Another Eviction

Goodbye hippie-tard, we hardly knew you.

After Andrew‘s outgoing speech, Kristen‘s days in the Big Brother house were all but numbered. Rachel seemed bent on purging the house of alpha females, and the secret Brigade alliance viewed the part-time model as a full-time distraction for their “Animal.”

Hayden, doing his best to straddle party lines, hatched a master plan that involved extensive backstabbing and was designed to send floater Kathy out the door, but Rachel torpedoed the plan when she revealed to POV holder, Britney, that if the nominations were changed she would put Lane up as a replacement.

“I didn’t want her to use the Veto.” Rachel later explained. “I don’t want to be in a super-alliance with Hayden and Kristen. I want Kristen out of here.”

And what the HOH wanted, she got. Kristen was shown the way to a Julie Chen interview, but not before BB unpacked some serious emotional baggage.

In short, Kristen has (or had) a boyfriend, Hayden’s mother is watching and doesn’t approve, and not only is Ragan the most flatulent house guest, but he’s been voted by America to be the new Saboteur.Literally and figuratively, it all stinks.

First of all, Kristen’s hands seemed to be tied behind her leotard-clad back. Put up on the eviction block alongside someone that she claimed to have developed real feelings for, Kristen was torn between her attachment to Hayden and her desire to stay in the game. The showmance warm-fuzzies seemed to be dictating Kristen’s moves until she made a startling revelation. Hayden had told her that she should campaign to the very end, but he himself had quit his fingernail-chewing ways, and was sitting back with an eerie confidence. “The only way that I can think of that he knows he has these votes,” Kristen said, “is if he’s in some kind of alliance that I don’t know about.”

Unsure of just about everything, Kristen went on the offensive, campaigning to anyone with a vote and a heartbeat. She hit Britney up by saying, “Your vote is really, really, really … really important to me.” It’s a flawless argument when you think about it, because not only is it “for real,” it’s also four reallys. Kristen went so far as to divulge her conspiracy theory to Brendon, Ragan, and Kathy, but when the votes came down, the curse of the “tard” reared it’s ugly, skin-tight head.

Kristen walked out of the BB house wearing an afro and a leotard, knowing full well that she had a ton of explaining to do to a boyfriend that said, “I feel betrayed. I feel lied to. I’m disgusted. She’s got quite a mess to clean up when she gets back, I hope she brings a mop and bucket with her.”

Worse still, the latest evictee had to learn about the Brigade during her outgoing goodbye tapes, which also included this gem from Rachel: “Kristen, you are the definition of the word “bitch.” Who do you think you are, trying to talk to Brendon behind my back? Don’t ever, ever try to get between me and my man! My man doesn’t get manipulated by trifling hoes like you!”

No, he just gets manipulated by women that use phrases like “my man” and “trifling hoes,” and who think that the sincerest form of flattery is when outright mockthem.