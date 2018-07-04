CBS, Big Brother Producers Address Houseguests' 'Inappropriate Behavior and Offensive Comments'

CBS is responding to Big Brother fans’ outcry over incidents that occurred on the reality show’s live feeds.

“BIG BROTHER is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24/7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future BIG BROTHER broadcast on CBS.”

As TMZ first reported, contestant JC Mounduix jokingly tried to touch his housemates’ genitals with an ice cream scooper, and viewers slammed his behavior on social media. Later, Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans, who are white, discussed their skin color in a way many felt was racially insensitive, and Rummans used the term “ghetto.”

The houseguests are sequestered from the rest of the world on the show and do not have access to their phones or the internet while they vie for $500,000, so they can not be reached for comment. People can follow their every move inside the house, though, by subscribing to live feeds of the game.

It’s not Big Brother‘s first controversy: In 2001, Justin Sebik was evicted after threatening a contestant with a kitchen knife. And in 2013, multiple contestants were accused of making racist remarks.

Season 20 of Big Brother airs Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET and Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.