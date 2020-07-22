Big Brother Preparing for All Stars Season, Contestants Undergoing COVID-19 Tests: Reports

Each contestant must test negative for the coronavirus before entering the house

Lights, camera, action!

Big Brother is reportedly in the early stages of beginning production on an "All Stars" season 22 of the hit CBS reality series, with an intended summer premiere date. A number of potential contestants arrived in Los Angeles earlier this week, according to TMZ. This will mark that show's second-ever all-star season.

But before they can enter the house to film, each contestant must quarantine for a minimum of two weeks and test negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19). In order to ensure that the house will have enough contestants, production has compiled both a core potential cast list, along with a list of alternative names, according to the New York Post. If a contestant from the core list tests positive for the viral illness, an alternative will step into the game.

According to the Post, the potential cast features familiar faces, including season 19 winner Josh Martinez, season 8 runner-up Daniele Donato, season 18 alumnus Paulie Calafiore, season 18 winner Nicole Franzel, season 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen, season 14 winner Ian Terry, season 12 winner Hayden Moss and season 20 alumna Bayleigh Dayton.

CBS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Along with the contestants, crew members will also be continuously tested for the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that pre-production on season 22 of Big Brother had begun. According to the outlet, the crew is undergoing testing, wearing protective gear and observing social distancing measures.

Big Brother was in the midst of casting season 22 when all television and film production was halted due to the coronavirus in March.

The show, which first premiered in 2000, follows a house full of contestants as they are quarantined from the outside world and monitored on camera.