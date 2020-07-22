Big Brother Preparing for All Stars Season, Contestants Undergoing COVID-19 Tests: Reports
Each contestant must test negative for the coronavirus before entering the house
Lights, camera, action!
Big Brother is reportedly in the early stages of beginning production on an "All Stars" season 22 of the hit CBS reality series, with an intended summer premiere date. A number of potential contestants arrived in Los Angeles earlier this week, according to TMZ. This will mark that show's second-ever all-star season.
But before they can enter the house to film, each contestant must quarantine for a minimum of two weeks and test negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19). In order to ensure that the house will have enough contestants, production has compiled both a core potential cast list, along with a list of alternative names, according to the New York Post. If a contestant from the core list tests positive for the viral illness, an alternative will step into the game.
According to the Post, the potential cast features familiar faces, including season 19 winner Josh Martinez, season 8 runner-up Daniele Donato, season 18 alumnus Paulie Calafiore, season 18 winner Nicole Franzel, season 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen, season 14 winner Ian Terry, season 12 winner Hayden Moss and season 20 alumna Bayleigh Dayton.
CBS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
RELATED: Big Brother Winner Jackson Michie and Holly Allen Split: 'Sometimes Priorities Don't Match'
Along with the contestants, crew members will also be continuously tested for the coronavirus.
Earlier this month, Deadline reported that pre-production on season 22 of Big Brother had begun. According to the outlet, the crew is undergoing testing, wearing protective gear and observing social distancing measures.
Big Brother was in the midst of casting season 22 when all television and film production was halted due to the coronavirus in March.
The show, which first premiered in 2000, follows a house full of contestants as they are quarantined from the outside world and monitored on camera.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.